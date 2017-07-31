CWTS: Bell wins for 4th time this season

(MRN) Christopher Bell survived a late side-by-side duel with John Hunter Nemechek, finally pulling ahead seven laps from the finish and keeping his Number-4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in front the rest of the way to claim victory Saturday at Pocono Raceway. Pole winner Ben Rhodes made a late push to nab second place and Ryan Truex came home third. Nemechek faded to fourth place down the stretch and Johnny Sauter completed the top five. It’s the third straight Pocono victory for K-B-M – which won with its team owner behind the wheel in 2015 and William Byron last summer. Bell’s fourth win of the year moves him into first place in the regular-season standings, now eighteen points ahead of Sauter – who entered the weekend in the top spot.

Top 10 Finishers in the Overton’s 150

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (3) 7

2. Ben Rhodes (Pole) —

3. Ryan Truex (4) —

4. John H. Nemechek (6) 9

5. Johnny Sauter (7) 12

6. Matt Crafton (9) —

7. Austin Cindric (R) (17) —

8. Cody Coughlin (R) (13) —

9. Chase Briscoe (R) (5) —

10. Justin Haley (R) (14) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 12 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 528 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 510 -18

3. Chase Briscoe (R) 470 -58

4. Matt Crafton 464 -64

5. John H. Nemechek 396 -132

6. Ben Rhodes 387 -141

7. Ryan Truex 386 -142

8. Grant Enfinger (R) 382 -146

9. Noah Gragson (R) 345 -183

10. Austin Cindric (R) 324 -204