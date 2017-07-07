CWTS: Bell snaps Nemechek streak

(MRN) Christopher Bell put the brakes on John Hunter Nemechek’s bid for a third straight victory on Thursday night at Kentucky Speedway, leading the final thirty-seven laps to notch his third win of the season. Bell started second and led a race-high fifty-four laps, beating runner-up Brandon Jones to the checkered flag by eighteen one-hundredths of a second. Rookies filled the remainder of the top five with Justin Haley, Austin Cindric and Stage-2 winner Noah Gragson following Bell and Jones to the finish. Nemechek was bidding to become the first driver to post three straight Truck Series wins since Kyle Busch in 2014 but fell short, finishing eighteenth among thirty-two drivers after leading twice for twenty laps … Defending series champion and regular-season points leader Johnny Sauter started from the pole and led twenty-six laps before ending the night in ninth place … Ben Rhodes won the opening thirty-five-lap stage but was later sidelined by an accident and placed twenty-seventh in the final running order … Rain wreaked havoc with Thursday’s schedule – washing out qualifying, three X-finity Series practice sessions and delaying the start of the Camping World Truck Series race by nearly three hours … Bell’s victory gave Toyota its fourth straight win at Kentucky Speedway and lifted team owner Busch into the top spot on the track’s win list with four, breaking a tie with DeLana Harvick.

Top 10 Finishers at Kentucky Speedway

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (2) 54

2. Brandon Jones (16) —

3. Justin Haley (R) (10) 4

4. Austin Cindric (R) (13) —

5. Noah Gragson (R) (11) 32

6. Kyle Busch (27) —

7. Parker Kligerman (30) —

8. Matt Crafton (4) —

9. Johnny Sauter (Pole) 26

10. Austin Hill (18) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 10 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Johnny Sauter 464 —-

2. Christopher Bell 436 -28

3. Chase Briscoe (R) 390 -74

4. Matt Crafton 375 -89

5. Ben Rhodes 330 -134

6. Grant Enfinger (R) 316 -148

7. Ryan Truex 315 -149

8. John H. Nemechek 306 -158

9. Noah Gragson (R) 299 -165

10. Kaz Grala (R) 266 -198