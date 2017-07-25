Cox sentenced in church theft case

Monday in an Anderson County Courtroom, Judge Don Elledge sentenced longtime former County Commissioner and educator James Michael “Mike” Cox to six months in the Anderson County Jail and nine-and-a-half years of supervised probation in exchange for Cox’s plea to charges that he stole over $100,000 from the church he served as treasurer.

Cox pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $60,000 in June following his indictment last year. Cox admitted to stealing from the church coffers between June of 2011 and December of 2014, and spending around $37,000 at a casino in North Carolina.

Cox spent the better part of 30 years as a member of the Anderson County Commission, including stints as chairman, and retired after a career in the Anderson County school system.

In addition to the jail time and the probation, Cox was also ordered to continue to repay the church what he stole. He had reportedly already paid back some $4500 and will have to repay another $89,317. Judge Elledge also ordered Cox to stay away from Longfield Baptist Church, but did say he can visit one final time to apologize to the congregation for his actions, which left the church unable to pay bills. Insurance covered about $10,000 of what was stolen.

The 68-year-old Cox will begin serving his jail sentence Friday at the Anderson County Detention Facility.