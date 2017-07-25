Cox, Monica (Keesee) Winter Garden, FL, formerly of Claxton, TN

Monica was born December 24, 1969 and left us July 21, 2017.

She was a very loved wife, fur baby mom, daughter, sister, daughter-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend.

Monica fought a valiant battle with glioblastoma that began June 15, 2015.

She was a 1989 graduate of Clinton High School, pharmacy tech and merchandising rep for Vanity Fair, 1928 Jewelry and Timex.

Monica is survived by high school sweetheart, husband and soul mate of 23 years, Lt Colonel Samuel David Cox (Ret), fur babies, George and Zuzu Baily, Hyde, Kelso, Midgie and Liebelie, (all rescues), parents, Troy (Rusty) Keesee and Phyllis Carol (Fain) Keesee, brother, Scott Keesee, father and mother-in-law, Gary Cox and Bernice (Seivers) Cox and very special nephew, Noah Keesee.

Welcoming of friends and family will be July 28, 2017 from 4:30-7:30PM with memorial service at 7:30PM in the chapel at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

Everyone is welcome to wear flip flops in Monica’s honor!

Memorials may be made to: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778,

Designate the Care Center at ORMC. web.cshospice.org/foundation

Dogs Deserve Better 1915 Moonlight Rd, Smithville, VA 23430 757-357-9292 dogsdeservebetter.org

My Dog Eats First 2640 Gleason Lane Suite 2D Louisville, KY 40299 502-694-2746 mydogeatsfirst.org

www.holleygamble.com