Home / Featured / County EMS director honored by ESGR group

County EMS director honored by ESGR group

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(Submitted)  Anderson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Nathan Sweet recently was recognized as a Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of the Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Sweet was presented the award by Maj. Gen. John R. D’Araujo, Jr., USA Retired who serves as

the Knoxville ESGR Area Chair, and Bob Williams, ESGR Employer Outreach.

“I am honored to support those who protect our great country, who give so much. The military, much like EMS, witnesses some of the hardest things this world has to offer, and then we do it again.
Anderson County EMS is a service to the community, and we support our military,” said Sweet.

(Submitted)
Anderson County EMS Director Nathan Sweet was presented the Patriotic Employer Award by Maj. Gen. John R. D’Araujo, Jr. and Bob Williams.

“I am proud of Nathan for being so supportive of our men and women in the Guard and Reserves. His leadership and support of our citizen warriors is very much a positive contribution to national security as well as the military members and their families. I am also thankful for the valuable, hard work of ESGR,” said Mayor Terry Frank.

ESGR fosters a culture of which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Council to meet Monday

The Clinton City Council will meet this afternoon (Monday July 24th) at 5:30 pm at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved