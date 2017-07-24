County EMS director honored by ESGR group

(Submitted) Anderson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director Nathan Sweet recently was recognized as a Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of the Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Sweet was presented the award by Maj. Gen. John R. D’Araujo, Jr., USA Retired who serves as

the Knoxville ESGR Area Chair, and Bob Williams, ESGR Employer Outreach.

“I am honored to support those who protect our great country, who give so much. The military, much like EMS, witnesses some of the hardest things this world has to offer, and then we do it again.

Anderson County EMS is a service to the community, and we support our military,” said Sweet.

“I am proud of Nathan for being so supportive of our men and women in the Guard and Reserves. His leadership and support of our citizen warriors is very much a positive contribution to national security as well as the military members and their families. I am also thankful for the valuable, hard work of ESGR,” said Mayor Terry Frank.

ESGR fosters a culture of which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.