Commodity Card sign-ups begin July 24th

Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the GREEN commodity card.  If you have a green card you DO NOT have to sign back up. The dates are July 24th through August 4th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-12.  Participants must live in Anderson County and be income eligible, bring in proof of income (not a bank statement) and proof of address.  Our office is at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.
Commodities will be distributed on Thursday August 10, 2017 from 10-1 at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Participants must bring their GREEN card and 6 brown paper bags.
For more information please call 457-5500

