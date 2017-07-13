Commodity Card sign-ups begin July 24th

Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the GREEN commodity card. If you have a green card you DO NOT have to sign back up. The dates are July 24th through August 4th on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8-12. Participants must live in Anderson County and be income eligible, bring in proof of income (not a bank statement) and proof of address. Our office is at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday August 10, 2017 from 10-1 at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Participants must bring their GREEN card and 6 brown paper bags.

For more information please call 457-5500