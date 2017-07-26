Coal miner health screenings offered

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer a series of free, confidential health screenings to coal miners in eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

The screenings are intended to provide early detection of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), also known as black lung, which is a serious but preventable occupational lung disease caused by breathing coal mine dust. All coal miners (current, former, underground, surface, and contract) are encouraged to participate.

Among long-term underground miners that participated in chest x-ray screening, the prevalence of CWP decreased from the 1970s to the 1990s. However, since 1999, the prevalence of CWP among U.S. coal miners is increasing in mines of all sizes, and the more serious advanced disease of Progressive Massive Fibrosis (PMF) is much more prevalent among miners from underground mines with fewer than 50 workers.

The closest screening in our area will be at the Tennessee Division of Mines located at 117 Mine Lane in Jacksboro, from 7 am to 7 pm Tuesday, Aug. 1. Walk-ins are accepted, though miners are urged to call 1-888-480-4042 to schedule an appointment.

NIOSH encourages miners and their families to find out additional information about the program at www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/cwhsp/ecwhsp.html.