Clinton students excelled in 2016-17

Jim Harris

Clinton City School officials are very pleased with their students’ national comparisons on the i-Ready assessments for reading and mathematics.

The i-Ready test is an assessment that students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade take three times a year to identify each student’s strengths and areas to improve to help teachers plan for individualized instruction. This information is also used to measure how much students progress from the fall to the spring, and it identifies if students are above grade level, on grade level, or below grade level.

In both reading and mathematics, Clinton students scored above the national average in proficiency on both reading and math in all seven grade levels. For example, in sixth grade reading, city students performed 17% better than the national average, while in fourth grade math, Clinton’s students performed 15% better than the national average.

One year’s growth is considered 100% on the i-Ready assessment and officials say that all seven grade levels in both reading and math scored better than 100% growth.

Sixth grade students performed exceptionally well, with proficiency growing by more than 227% in math and 170% in reading.

