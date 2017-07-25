Home / Featured / Clinton bridge replacement schedule pushed back

Clinton bridge replacement schedule pushed back

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Clinton City Council met Monday night.

One of the matters discussed last night was an updated timeline for the Lewallen Bridge replacement project. The Lewallen Bridge–also known as the Green Bridge–is slated for replacement by the state. Earlier this year, TDOT had indicated to city leaders that bids for the project would be sent out during the month of July, with a contract awarded by September and work slated to begin late this year or early next.

Monday, City Manager Roger Houck said that due to lack of a permit from TVA, the schedule has been pushed back. TDOT is in the process of getting the necessary permits from the federal utility, but that likely won’t occur until October. The new schedule has bids going out in mid-October and a contract awarded in late November. If that holds, work on the new bridge would not begin until January or February of 2018.

Monday’s Council meeting was brief, lasting only a little more than half an hour.

