Claude R. Pennycuff, age 77, of Jacksboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the University Of Tennessee Medical Center. Claude was born January 12, 1940 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Willard and Blanchie Manis Pennycuff. Claude was a past member of the Shriners, Master Mason, and Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Black Bass Masters Angler’s Club in Ohio. Claude lived on the beautiful Norris Lake and always lived his dream. In addition to his parents, Claude is preceded in death by, Brother. J.L. Pennycuff .
Survived by:

Wife of 56 years………Edith Pennycuff
Children……………………Vickie Moody and husband Richard
Claude Pennycuff
Grandchild………………Noah Moody
Siblings…………………..Houston Pennycuff
Ann Cobb
Bill Pennycuff
Joe Pennycuff
Several nieces and nephew and host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 1-2PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00PM. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Claude’s family.

