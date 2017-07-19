CHS multi-sport complex coming along

The Hollingsworth Sportsplex, the multi-use facility being built on the campus of Clinton High School, is still on schedule to be ready for use by early September.

The new facility will be used by not only the school’s football, baseball, softball, wrestling and soccer teams, but also by the school’s cheer squads and dance teams, the band, and by the ROTC and Robotics Clubs.

The building will include a two-story weight room, ample storage space for the track and field program, a football locker room, a large film room, a heavy-duty laundry area, restrooms and a training room, alongside its signature feature, a 35-yard artificial turf indoor practice field.