CHS multi-sport complex coming along

Jim Harris Local News, Local Sports

The Hollingsworth Sportsplex, the multi-use facility being built on the campus of Clinton High School, is still on schedule to be ready for use by early September.

The new facility will be used by not only the school’s football, baseball, softball, wrestling and soccer teams, but also by the school’s cheer squads and dance teams, the band, and by the ROTC and Robotics Clubs.

The building will include a two-story weight room, ample storage space for the track and field program, a football locker room, a large film room, a heavy-duty laundry area, restrooms and a training room, alongside its signature feature, a 35-yard artificial turf indoor practice field.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

