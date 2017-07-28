Chesley Johnson Dale, 95, died peacefully at home on July 27th. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 3, 1921.

She was the only child of James Burrows Johnson and Elizabeth Carroll Johnson of New Orleans, Louisiana. She was predeceased by her husbands, James Amerman Dale and Armond (Arnie) Arnurius and is survived by her children, Ann Stierli, Janet Donaldson, and James, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Chesley and family moved to Norris in 1950 from Burlington North Carolina. She was a founder of and taught crafts at the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, and a longtime member of the Norris Religious Fellowship Church and the Norris Women’s Club. She had a natural talent for teaching which she passed on to her children. She was involved as a volunteer with various organizations, including the American Red Cross where she taught swimming and first aid. She was active in Girl Scouts and the original Norris Beautification Committee. She was an avid gardener and instilled her love for nature and gardening in her children. She loved all outdoor activities – sailing, canoeing, swimming, horseback riding and camping.

The family will hold a private graveside service and requests that memorials be sent to the Appalachian Arts Craft Center or the Norris Religious Fellowship Church.