Charles “Ed” Sharpe, age 70, of Andersonville passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.  Ed was a member of the United States Marine Corps having served his country in the Vietnam War.  Throughout his life he loved fishing, hunting, and training Labrador retrievers.  Ed will be remembered by his family for being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Roberta Sharpe.

 

His is survived by:

His loving wife…………….   Elizabeth Sharpe

Daughters…………………      Stacey Capps & husband David

                  Robin Berrier & husband Scott

Grandchildren…………..      Rachell Bellamy & husband Sean

                  Vance Berrier

                  Zaine Berrier

                  Austin Capps

Special “Bro”……………..     Ronnie Humphrey

He will be sadly missed by his beagle dog…. Lady

 

 

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pmThursday, July 6, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will be 11:00 amFriday, July 7, 2017 in the chapel of Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Brian Riggs officiating.  His graveside will immediately follow at the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

 

