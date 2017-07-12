Charles “Bob” Brooks, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at NHC Health Care in Oak Ridge. Bob was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Throughout his life he loved gardening, woodworking but most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Brummett Brooks; grandson, Lucas Brooks, parents, James Riley Brooks, Sr. and Marian Telia Brooks.

He is survived by:

Children…………… Lee Martin & husband Don

Charlene Ratcliffe & husband Terry

Eddy Brooks & wife Cindy

Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His celebration of life service will follow his visitation conducted by his grandchildren. His graveside will be 10:00 am, Thursday at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com