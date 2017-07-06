Home / Obituaries / Cecil Meade, age 96, of LaFollette

Cecil Meade, age 96, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Cecil Meade, age 96, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Chrysler in Michigan. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur Meade; parents, James Jessie Craig & Rhoda Sweat Craig; brothers, Donnie, Ed, Jesse, and Dennis Craig; sisters, Perry Craig, Gracie Jones, Bonnie Turner

Survivors

Several nieces and nephews

Family and friends will meet for Graveside Services & Interment 11 AM Friday at Bakers Forge Cemetery

Rev. Wade Walls officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ralph Wilson, age 78, of Jacksboro

Ralph Wilson, age 78, of Jacksboro passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017. He was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved