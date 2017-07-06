Cecil Meade, age 96, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Chrysler in Michigan. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur Meade; parents, James Jessie Craig & Rhoda Sweat Craig; brothers, Donnie, Ed, Jesse, and Dennis Craig; sisters, Perry Craig, Gracie Jones, Bonnie Turner

Survivors

Several nieces and nephews

Family and friends will meet for Graveside Services & Interment 11 AM Friday at Bakers Forge Cemetery

Rev. Wade Walls officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home