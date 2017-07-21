CDC offers tips for heat safety

The region is expected to see the hottest temperatures so far this summer today (Friday July 21st), with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s and the heat Index value expected to climb as high as 105 degrees.

There are several ways to cope with the heat, which can be dangerous, especially to certain groups of the population. More Americans are killed each year by dangerous heat than by any other weather phenomenons, including tornadoes and hurricanes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has a large collection of information that you can use to avoid heat-related issues, spot the signs of heat-related illnesses in others and what to do in those types of situations. We have posted a link to their website on wyshradio.com but here are some relatively easy, common sense ways to protect yourself and others in times of dangerous heat.

If you can, stay indoors, and if you have to be out, be sure to wear loose-fitting, light-colored, lightweight clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, preferably where there is air conditioning. Pace yourself during outdoor activities as well.

DRINK PLENTY OF WATER AND/OR SPORTS DRINKS TO KEEP YOURSELF HYDRATED!

Sadly, every summer, children and pets suffer serious health problems or even die after being left inside a hot car. Never leave children or animals in a parked vehicle, even with the windows open or cracked as the temperature inside a car can climb to dangerous levels in just a short amount of time.

Those who are at the highest risk of suffering complications related to the heat include: infants and young children; people ages 65 or older; people who are overweight; those who overexert during work or exercise; and people who are ill or take certain medications.

Check on your friends, neighbors and relatives who fall into any of those categories at least twice a day, and include those who don’t have air conditioning in their homes.

For much, much more, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heattips.html.