CCSO probing Monday shooting

Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting reported to them Monday evening in the Speedwell community.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm Monday at a home on Walter Street and deputies found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name has not been released, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

The suspect is believed to have fled into nearby Claiborne County and initial descriptions say that he is a white male, about five feet nine inches tall, with long dark hair.

Details remain sketchy as the investigation continues, but as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.