Carrie Aline Ridenour, age 96, of LaFollette

Carrie Aline Ridenour, age 96, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Town & Country Garden Club, Campbell County Historical Society, and Republican Women’s Club. Preceded in death by husband, Ulys Ridenour; parents, John & Edna Bowman Clear; sister, Nell Griffiths; brother, Nile Clear; nephew, Ronnie Clear

Survivors

Nephews: Robert & Dorene Clear

Ulys & Margie Clear

Johnny & Velva Clear

Jerry & Karen Clear

Niece: Wilma Miller

Several Great nieces and nephews

Special thanks to Shirley, Rhonda & Jenny

Services 1 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. W.H. (Sonny) Longmire officiating

Interment Campbell Memorial Gardens

Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral

