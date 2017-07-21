Carrie Aline Ridenour, age 96, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Member of LaFollette United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Town & Country Garden Club, Campbell County Historical Society, and Republican Women’s Club. Preceded in death by husband, Ulys Ridenour; parents, John & Edna Bowman Clear; sister, Nell Griffiths; brother, Nile Clear; nephew, Ronnie Clear
Survivors
Nephews: Robert & Dorene Clear
Ulys & Margie Clear
Johnny & Velva Clear
Jerry & Karen Clear
Niece: Wilma Miller
Several Great nieces and nephews
Special thanks to Shirley, Rhonda & Jenny
Services 1 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. W.H. (Sonny) Longmire officiating
Interment Campbell Memorial Gardens
Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 1 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral