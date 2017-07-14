Home / Obituaries / Carl Franklin Hooks, age 93 of Heiskell

Carl Franklin Hooks, age 93 of Heiskell

Carl Franklin Hooks, age 93 of Heiskell went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2017  at Summit View of Rocky Top.

He was born August 26, 1923 to the late Charlie and Myrtle Hooks.

He was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church.  He was known for his kindness and generosity in serving and encouraging others.  He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and being with his family and friends.  He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in WWII.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Jim Hooks, George Hooks, Elmer Hooks and sisters: Fannie Loveday and Maggie Allison

Survivors:

Sons… Eddie and wife Terry Hooks,

Harry and wife Debbie Hooks

Daughter… Betty and husband Mike Rugh

Brother… Fairley Hooks

Sister… Ida Mae Bryant

Grandchildren… Josh and Wife Vanessa Dick,

John and wife Laura Rugh

Matt Dick

Lauren and husband Jonathan Tyner

Amber and husband Dave Hill

Rachel and husband Brett Wynne

Nine great grandchildren

Many thanks to Patty, Jo, the UT hospice staff and the employees of Summitt View of Rocky Top.

 

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2017  at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow in the chapel.Interment will follow the service at Overton Cemetery in Heiskell.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: American Cancer Society  or The Pat Summitt Foundation.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carl Hooks. www.holleygamble.com

