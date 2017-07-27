Home / Obituaries / C. Cleo Crawford, age 78, of Andersonville

C. Cleo Crawford, age 78, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

C. Cleo Crawford, age 78, of Andersonville, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born on January 11, 1939 in Anderson County to the late Carl and Edith Gamble Crawford.
Other than his parents, Cleo is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Fletta Crawford.
Cleo had been a member of Hillvale Baptist Church, Red Hill Baptist Church and currently Sequoyah Baptist Church. Cleo was a block and brick mason for many years and currently employed by the Anderson County Highway Department. His greatest joy was his grandkids.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammie Allen and husband Rodney, Lisa Hatmaker and husband Brian both of Andersonville; sister, Dorothy Fraker and husband Clifford of Andersonville; brother, Carlos Crawford and wife Linda of Andersonville; grandchildren, Bradley Allen and wife Amy, Bethany Allen; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 5-7 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Gerald Hatmaker and Rev. Dennis Galloway officiating.
Family and friends will meet Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:15 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Red Hill Cemetery for interment at 3 PM.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Cloe’s family.

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cox, Monica (Keesee) Winter Garden, FL, formerly of Claxton, TN

Cox, Monica (Keesee) Winter Garden, FL, formerly of Claxton, TN Monica was born December 24, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved