Bryan Keith Mattie, age 50, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July12, 2017.
Preceded in death by grandfather: Walter and wife Willie Lee, Grandmother: Maude Mattie,
Aunt Dessie Jackson & husband Bill. He was saved and of the Church Of God faith.
Survived by:
Sons: Chas Mattie, Cody Mattie
Parents: Mother Katherine Sue & husband Rub Rogers
Father Dillard (Bones) Mattie
Step-sister: Christie Stacey & husband Kevin
Special friend: Lori Violet
Funeral Services 2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Pastor Brenda Sterbens and Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating
Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Cross-Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements