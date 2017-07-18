Home / Obituaries / Bryan Keith Mattie, age 50, of LaFollette

Bryan Keith Mattie, age 50, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 54 Views

Bryan Keith Mattie, age 50, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July12, 2017.

Preceded in death by grandfather: Walter and wife Willie Lee, Grandmother: Maude Mattie,

Aunt Dessie Jackson & husband Bill. He was saved and of the Church Of God faith.

Survived by:

Sons: Chas Mattie, Cody Mattie

Parents: Mother Katherine Sue & husband Rub Rogers

Father Dillard (Bones) Mattie

Step-sister: Christie Stacey & husband Kevin

Half Sister:  Toni Jeffers
Half Brothers: Robert and Art Mattie
Special Cousins:  David Hatcher, Kathy Brewster

Special friend: Lori Violet

Funeral Services 2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Pastor Brenda Sterbens and Rev. Johnny Dabney officiating

Family will receive friends 12-2 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Cross-Smith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lois Bunch, age 92 of Clinton

Lois Bunch, age 92 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved