Billie Kidd Seeber, age 66 of Lake City

Billie Kidd Seeber, age 66 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Blaine Seeber and Rutha Byrge Seeber. Billie was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in Devonia. He loved working on old cars and watching wrestling on tv. In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by his brothers Erlin “Shorty” Seeber and Early Seeber.
                                                                           
Survivors include:
Sons                           Travis Seeber                                               Lake City
 
Step Sons                 Michael Huckaby                                         Oliver Springs
                                    Marty Huckaby                                             Fratersville
                                    Roy Summers                                               Oak Ridge
 
Step Daughter          Lynn Summers                                             Oak Ridge
 
Brothers                     Verlin “Cotton” Seeber and Mary Sue     Lake City
                                    Blaine Edward “Little Joe” Seeber                        Greenfield
                                    Frank Seeber                                                Lake City
 
Grandchildren          Austin and Ethin Seeber
 
                                   
A host of other relatives and friends.
 
Visitation:5:00PM –7:00 PMFriday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service7:00 PMFriday, July 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Byrge Cemetery in Devonia, Tennessee for Billie’s interment.
 
You can also visit Billie’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
 
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

