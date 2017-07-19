Billie Kidd Seeber, age 66 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born on March 29, 1951 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Blaine Seeber and Rutha Byrge Seeber. Billie was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in Devonia. He loved working on old cars and watching wrestling on tv. In addition to his parents, Billie is preceded in death by his brothers Erlin “Shorty” Seeber and Early Seeber.

Survivors include:

Sons Travis Seeber Lake City

Step Sons Michael Huckaby Oliver Springs

Marty Huckaby Fratersville

Roy Summers Oak Ridge

Step Daughter Lynn Summers Oak Ridge

Brothers Verlin “Cotton” Seeber and Mary Sue Lake City

Blaine Edward “Little Joe” Seeber Greenfield

Frank Seeber Lake City

Grandchildren Austin and Ethin Seeber

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5:00PM –7:00 PM , Friday, July 21, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service : 7:00 PM , Friday, July 21, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel TN with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:00 AM , Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Byrge Cemetery in Devonia, Tennessee for Billie’s interment.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.