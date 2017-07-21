Home / Obituaries / Betty Jean Chapman, age 75, of LaFollette

Betty Jean Chapman, age 75, of LaFollette

Jim Harris

Betty Jean Chapman, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Member of West Walden Street Church of God. Preceded in death by husband, George Chapman; parents, Andrew Perich & Ora Womack Perich; children, Andrew Joseph “Joey” & Kathy Ann Chapman; brother, David Perich; son-in-law, Arthur Ward Jr.; brother-in-law, Vincent Frataccia

Survivors

Daughters: Georgina Sanders & Scott Daviau

Rebecca Ward

Cynthia Chapman & Jeff Vernon

Teresa Cox & Jerry Brotherton

Sons: Brian & Sybil Chapman

Gregory & Arlene Chapman

Christopher & Effie Chapman

Charles Chapman & Iris Williams

Stepsons: Freddy Lee and George Delbert Chapman

Daughter-in-law: Lillie Chapman

Son-in-law: Tom Cox and Mark Garner

32 Grandchildren 55 Great-Grandchildren 3 Great-great-grandchildren

Brothers: Peter Perich, Danny Perich

Sisters: Carolyn Chism, Judy Frataccia

Several nieces and nephews

Services 2 PM Sunday Cross-Smith Chapel

Interment Woodlawn Cemetery

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

