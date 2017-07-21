Betty Jean Chapman, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Member of West Walden Street Church of God. Preceded in death by husband, George Chapman; parents, Andrew Perich & Ora Womack Perich; children, Andrew Joseph “Joey” & Kathy Ann Chapman; brother, David Perich; son-in-law, Arthur Ward Jr.; brother-in-law, Vincent Frataccia
Survivors
Daughters: Georgina Sanders & Scott Daviau
Rebecca Ward
Cynthia Chapman & Jeff Vernon
Teresa Cox & Jerry Brotherton
Sons: Brian & Sybil Chapman
Gregory & Arlene Chapman
Christopher & Effie Chapman
Charles Chapman & Iris Williams
Stepsons: Freddy Lee and George Delbert Chapman
Daughter-in-law: Lillie Chapman
Son-in-law: Tom Cox and Mark Garner
32 Grandchildren 55 Great-Grandchildren 3 Great-great-grandchildren
Brothers: Peter Perich, Danny Perich
Sisters: Carolyn Chism, Judy Frataccia
Several nieces and nephews
Services 2 PM Sunday Cross-Smith Chapel
Interment Woodlawn Cemetery
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Saturday Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home