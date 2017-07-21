Home / Obituaries / Barbara van Almen age 63 of Clinton

Barbara van Almen age 63 of Clinton

Barbara van Almen age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother.  Barbara was a very hard worker all her life and she loved to work crossword puzzles.

Barbara is survived by her husband Samuel van Almen of Clinton, TN; daughters, Stacey Adams of Clinton, TN, Jody van Almen of Clinton, TN, Heather Phillips of Clinton, TN and son in law James (Buddy) Phillips of Briceville, TN; brother, Donald E. Adams Jr of Orlando, FL; sister, Lisa D. Adams of Orlando, FL; grandson, Joseph Watson and 8 more grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbara’s family and friends will have a memorial service for her at a later date. Times of service and place may be forthcoming.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

