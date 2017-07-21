Barbara van Almen age 63 of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Barbara was a very hard worker all her life and she loved to work crossword puzzles.

Barbara is survived by her husband Samuel van Almen of Clinton, TN; daughters, Stacey Adams of Clinton, TN, Jody van Almen of Clinton, TN, Heather Phillips of Clinton, TN and son in law James (Buddy) Phillips of Briceville, TN; brother, Donald E. Adams Jr of Orlando, FL; sister, Lisa D. Adams of Orlando, FL; grandson, Joseph Watson and 8 more grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Barbara’s family and friends will have a memorial service for her at a later date. Times of service and place may be forthcoming. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

