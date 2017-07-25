Home / Community Bulletin Board / Ballroom Dancing at Community Center

There will be a Band Dance at the Clinton Community Center on Thursday Jul 27th.  The dance begins at 6:30 pm and wraps up at 9.  Music will be provided by the Al Curtis Orchestra, with Russell Ramsey as director.

Everyone is invited to come out, enjoy yourself, catch up with old friends and make some new acquaintances.  Dancing is a great way to exercise, both mentally and physically.

The dance is sponsored by the Thursday Night Dance Group and attendees are asked to please bring finger foods.  Admission is $6.

For information, call Joan at 865-457-4713 or Alene at 865-457-9416.

