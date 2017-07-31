Home / Obituaries / Aubree Marie Jerrell

Aubree Marie Jerrell

Aubree Marie Jerrell, born December 22, 2016 received her angel wings on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.  She brought joy to everyone  around her during her short time here on earth and will be missed.

She is preceded in death by Grandfather, Mickey Phillips

 

Aubree is survived by:

Parents …. Russell and Amber  Jarrell of Rocky Top

Grandparents…. Darlene Phillips of Clinton

Rusty Jerrell of Rocky Top

Loria Vivans of Knoxville

Great Grandparents…. Boyd and Wilma Walker

            Homer and Bertha Phillips

 

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 4:00- 6:00 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Chapel, in Clinton. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 31, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Hillvale Missionary Baptist Church, in Clinton. Interment to follow at Norris Memorial Gardens  with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

