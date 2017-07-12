ASAP holding huge raffle at AC Fair July 22nd

(ASAP press release) ASAP (Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention) of Anderson County will be the nightly sponsor for the Anderson County Fair on July 22nd, 2017, so come out and support substance abuse prevention! From now until 6:30pm that night, people have the opportunity to buy 50/50 raffle tickets for $5 each and have a chance to win half the ticket sales, an LED smart TV or a Regal Ultimate Movie Pack.

Kim Pouncey stated, “As part of the ASAP team, I see the great strides ASAP makes from year to year. This event helps to provide funding to ASAP so we can continue working with the community to prevent drug use. Prevention helps us grow a strong drug-free community and in the midst of our national crises, this is the good fight. With the support of the community ASAP can stay on the front line.”

To purchase a ticket, visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org, call 865-457-3007 or see an ASAP coalition member or staff person.

During this event, with the support of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, ASAP will spread awareness of the I AM ONE campaign developed by Coach Gary Terry at Anderson County High School and promoted by the Anderson County Underage Drinking Task Force. I AM ONE aims to educate parents and other adults on Tennessee’s Social Host Liability Law. In Tennessee, it is against the law for a host to knowingly allow an underage adult to consume alcohol on property the host owns or controls and it is illegal for a person to give or buy alcohol for a minor for any purpose.

The 2016 PRIDE survey shows that in Anderson County, 36% of high schoolers feel alcohol is very easy or fairly easy to get and over 33% of 6th through 12th graders have used alcohol in the past year. “If we can reduce youth access to alcohol, we can prevent them from drinking,” says Stacey Pratt, ASAP Project Director. This is important because studies have shown that the risk of alcohol dependence increases with each year before age 21 that people start drinking.

Although many high schoolers in Anderson County still feel alcohol is very easy or fairly easy to get, that rate has decreased from nearly 64% in 2012 due in part to the efforts of the ASAP coalition of volunteers who work to fulfill their misson to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse in Anderson County by collaborating with community partners to implement effective intervention strategies. Please support their efforts by coming out to the fair, buying a raffle ticket or becoming a volunteer. To learn more about ASAP’s efforts visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org.