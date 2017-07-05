Arson charges dropped against teens connected to Gatlinburg firestorm

Knoxville attorney Greg Isaacs announced during a press conference Friday that state arson charges against two teens–reportedly from Anderson County–stemming from the wildfires that tore through Gatlinburg last year have been dropped.

Sevier County District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn’s office filed the paperwork dismissing the charges last week.

The state says that investigators were unable to prove a direct connection between the boys’ alleged actions and the firestorm that erupted on November 28th, five days after they had been seen tossing lit matches into the brush along the Chimney Tops Trail inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The teens–ages 17 and 15–were identified after a fellow hiker unwittingly captured footage of them walking down the trail with smoke rising behind them. The state was not able to prove their criminal responsibility due to the high winds that kicked up on November 28th and spread the fire out of the park and into Gatlinburg and other nearby communities.

The teens could still face federal charges connected to the fire, but most legal observers believe that the feds would also have a hard time finding direct evidence linking the boys’ actions to the firestorm that ultimately destroyed thousands of structures, injured over 200 people, forced the evacuation of thousands more people and killed 14.

The names of the juveniles are not being released despite the charges having been dropped.