Archie Lee Harmon, Sr., 80, of Andersonville

Mr. Archie Lee Harmon, Sr. age 80 of Andersonville passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at the Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville. He was a member of Island Fort Baptist Church and was the owner of Tops Incorporated.

Preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ethel Cole Harmon; brother, Carl Harmon and sister, Helen Nelson. He is survived by his son, Archie Harmon, Jr. and wife Gail of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Joanne Harmon of Rocky Top, TN and Penny Harmon of Harriman, TN; mother of his children, Sue Harmon; brothers, Charles Harmon and wife Izella, Omer Harmon and wife Marilyn both of Rocky Top, TN and Ronnie Harmon and wife Pat of Powell, TN; sisters, Linda Harmon and Joan Martin both of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Jonathan Worley, Rocky Long and Xavier Harmon; Special friend, Madelyn McAfee.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 22, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top, TN. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Ryan Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Island Ford Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in honored to serve the family of Archie Lee Harmon, Sr. www.holleygamble.com