Anna Bess Cannon Hammock, 100

Anna Bess Cannon Hammock passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in Lookout Mountain, GA. She was born on August 3rd, 1916 to Newt Cannon and Mary Ward Cannon in Hickman County in western Kentucky. The first of three girls, she graduated from Shiloh High

and attended Murray State University, graduating in 1938. She then worked to send her two younger sisters to college. Marci became a physician and Nell a chemist at Oak Ridge.

Bess worked as a Red Cross representative and later in an administrative position for the Kentucky State Farm Owners. During World War II she applied to be a WAC but didn’t meet the requirements. Instead, she and three friends took their gas rations

and drove to California.

In 1951 she married Lon Hammock, with whom she remained crazy in love for the rest of her life. Bess is survived by her two children, Jim (Susan) and Mary (Robert). Jim lives and works in Atlanta and Mary is a physician in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Bess is also survived by three loving grandchildren–Ryan (Lane), Tyler and Molly and two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Walker. Special cousins are Robin and Laura Lee and their mother, Jeanette.

Bess earned a Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee and taught Home Economics at Clinton High School for decades. She was the proud recipient of the 1981 Teacher of the Year award by the Tennessee Home Economics Association. She was loved by her students for an accepting attitude and for the inspirational messages that she wrote daily on her blackboard.

Special Thanks to all the staff at Thrive at Brow Wood in Lookout Mountain, GA for all their care.

Visitation will be at Holly Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee on Friday, July 7th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service presided by Gene Richardson and Thomas Sweet will follow. Her burial will be at the Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood on Saturday.

Donations in her memory can be made to Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church in Powell, Tennessee.