Anderson County Fair just around the corner

The Anderson County Fair kicks off the “Best 6 Days of Summer” on Monday July 17th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.
One of the highlights of the fair is always the Fairest of Fair pageants, which will be held on Monday night this year after being held the past two years the day before the Fair opens.
We have the complete daily schedule up on our website and you can also visit http://www.andersoncountyfairtn.com/ to find out even more about this year’s edition of the Anderson County Fair.
Saturday, July 15
|1:00pm – 4:00pm
|Exhibits accepted, excluding Poultry & Rabbits
Monday, July 17
*Fox Toyota Night*
|8:00am – 12:00pm
|Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries
|1:00pm
|Judging of Exhibits
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|5:30pm
|Tiny Miss Pageants
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Tying Flies for Fishing
|7:00pm
|Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community Trust Bank, Clinton Floor and Cabinet Shop
|7:00pm
|Sleepy Eye John and The Teno Family Band
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
|8:00pm
|Open Poultry Show
|8:00pm
|Open Rabbit Show
Tuesday, July 18
*Peoples Bank of the South Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|5:00pm – 9:00pm
|4-H Has Talent/4-H Outdoor Meat Cooking Contest
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Handmade Greeting Cards
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm
|ATV Pull – Sponsored by Deal’s Small Engines
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
Wednesday, July 19
*Melton Heating & Air Night*
Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Kids Free Night (admission free for 15 & under)
|11:30am
|Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment
|12:00pm – 3:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making
|12:30pm
|Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank/Apple Discount Drug
|1:30pm
|Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstrations: Woodcarving
|7:00pm
|The Delta’s Band
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
|7:30pm
|Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) Underwood-McRae Pavillion (Rules), Sponsored by Apple Blossom Cafe
Thursday, July 20
*Ray Varner Ford Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Quilting & Sewing
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm – 9:30pm
|Gospel Music: Gateway Community Church & The Joyaires Sponsored by Clinton Drug Store/Ray Viles Jr. Used Cars
|7:00pm – 11:00pm
|Parrott Brothers Band
|7:00pm
|Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
Friday, July 21
*Powell-Clinch Utility District Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Crocheting & Knitting
|6:00pm
|Sheep & Lamb Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
|7:00pm
|Jay Eric Band
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm
|Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
|10:00pm
|“BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Louis Ridenour Candidate for Sheriff
Saturday, July 22
*Allies Substance Abuse Prevention Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm
|Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Spinning & Weaving, Sponsored by Clinch River Yarn
|6:30pm
|Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing, Sponsored by SunTrust Bank
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm – 11:00pm
|Russ & Becky Jeffers Anderson County’s Country Band
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY
|10:00pm
|“BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Mark Lucas Candidate for Sherriff
Sunday, July 23
|1:00pm – 2:00pm
|Pick up Exhibits