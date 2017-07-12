Anderson County Fair just around the corner

The Anderson County Fair kicks off the “Best 6 Days of Summer” on Monday July 17th at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

One of the highlights of the fair is always the Fairest of Fair pageants, which will be held on Monday night this year after being held the past two years the day before the Fair opens.

We have the complete daily schedule up on our website and you can also visit http://www.andersoncountyfairtn.com/ to find out even more about this year’s edition of the Anderson County Fair.

Saturday, July 15

1:00pm – 4:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding Poultry & Rabbits

Monday, July 17

*Fox Toyota Night*

8:00am – 12:00pm Exhibits accepted, excluding 4-H entries 1:00pm Judging of Exhibits 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 5:30pm Tiny Miss Pageants 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Tying Flies for Fishing 7:00pm Fairest of the Fair – Princess, Junior & Seniors, Sponsored by Mayor Terry Frank, Community Trust Bank, Clinton Floor and Cabinet Shop 7:00pm Sleepy Eye John and The Teno Family Band 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 8:00pm Open Poultry Show 8:00pm Open Rabbit Show

Tuesday, July 18

*Peoples Bank of the South Night*

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 5:00pm – 9:00pm 4-H Has Talent/4-H Outdoor Meat Cooking Contest 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Holley Gamble Kid’s Fun Night 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Handmade Greeting Cards 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm ATV Pull – Sponsored by Deal’s Small Engines 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

Wednesday, July 19

*Melton Heating & Air Night*

Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Kids Free Night (admission free for 15 & under)

11:30am Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment 12:00pm – 3:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making 12:30pm Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank/Apple Discount Drug 1:30pm Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office 5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstrations: Woodcarving 7:00pm The Delta’s Band 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 7:30pm Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) Underwood-McRae Pavillion (Rules), Sponsored by Apple Blossom Cafe

Thursday, July 20

*Ray Varner Ford Night*

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Quilting & Sewing 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 9:30pm Gospel Music: Gateway Community Church & The Joyaires Sponsored by Clinton Drug Store/Ray Viles Jr. Used Cars 7:00pm – 11:00pm Parrott Brothers Band 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

Friday, July 21

*Powell-Clinch Utility District Night*

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Crocheting & Knitting 6:00pm Sheep & Lamb Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) 7:00pm Jay Eric Band 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Louis Ridenour Candidate for Sheriff

Saturday, July 22

*Allies Substance Abuse Prevention Night*

5:00pm Gates Open 5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker 6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides) 6:00pm Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion) 6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Spinning & Weaving, Sponsored by Clinch River Yarn 6:30pm Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing, Sponsored by SunTrust Bank 7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield) 7:00pm – 11:00pm Russ & Becky Jeffers Anderson County’s Country Band 7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY 10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Mark Lucas Candidate for Sherriff

Sunday, July 23

1:00pm – 2:00pm Pick up Exhibits