Anderson Commission wrap-up

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission met for its regular July session.

Commissioners selected low bidder Fitch & Associates to conduct an operational audit of the county’s Emergency Medical Services at a cost of $43,900. That audit will be performed to try and find ways to streamline EMS operations while also identifying areas where ambulance service can save money. The Commission also approved Assistant to the Finance Director Randy Walters to serve as the project manager for the audit.

The Commission also approved 12 people who volunteered to serve on the EMS Audit Advisory Committee. They are County Commissioners Jerry White, Phil Warfield, Shaine Vowell and Thersa Scott as well as Rickey Rose, Stephen Newby, Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley, interim Trustee Myron Iwanski, Stephanie Fox, Joedy Turner, Dale Isabell and David Anderson Sr.,

The Commission also voted to revisit the issue of a possible salary adjustment for Cherie Phillips, the Director of the county’s Office on Aging and Senior Center, during next month’s Budget Committee meeting after a comparative salary survey is conducted.

The Commission also moved forward with plans to upgrade, rather than relocate, it’s Glen Alpine Convenience Center off of Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. The center has long been a thorn in the side of the city of Clinton and Anderson County as the city would like to see it moved out of its current location in the heart of a prime commercial real estate area due to concerns over drainage and its appearance. County officials have long sought a new landing spot for the center, but apparently, after several years of trying to find a suitable alternative, will simply upgrade the facility.