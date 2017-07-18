Anderson Commission wrap-up

Monday night, the Anderson County Commission met for its regular July session.
Commissioners selected low bidder Fitch & Associates to conduct an operational audit of the county’s Emergency Medical Services at a cost of $43,900. That audit will be performed to try and find ways to streamline EMS operations while also identifying areas where ambulance service can save money. The Commission also approved Assistant to the Finance Director Randy Walters to serve as the project manager for the audit.
The Commission also approved 12 people who volunteered to serve on the EMS Audit Advisory Committee. They are County Commissioners Jerry White, Phil Warfield, Shaine Vowell and Thersa Scott as well as Rickey Rose, Stephen Newby, Oak Ridge Fire Chief Darryl Kerley, interim Trustee Myron Iwanski, Stephanie Fox, Joedy Turner, Dale Isabell and David Anderson Sr.,
The Commission also voted to revisit the issue of a possible salary adjustment for Cherie Phillips, the Director of the county’s Office on Aging and Senior Center, during next month’s Budget Committee meeting after a comparative salary survey is conducted.
The Commission also moved forward with plans to upgrade, rather than relocate, it’s Glen Alpine Convenience Center off of Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. The center has long been a thorn in the side of the city of Clinton and Anderson County as the city would like to see it moved out of its current location in the heart of a prime commercial real estate area due to concerns over drainage and its appearance. County officials have long sought a new landing spot for the center, but apparently, after several years of trying to find a suitable alternative, will simply upgrade the facility.
The commission as a whole continues to obstruct our Mayor as she attempts to execute the responsibilities of her office: (1) They rejected her appointments of three new persons to the Conservation Board. They confirmed only the appointments she made that were currently-serving board members. She has determined that for some years the appointments have not been made according to state law. This was not disputed, even by the Law Director, who agreed the current board is “not legally constituted.” But commissioners insist on reinstating all board members heretofore serving, including the allegedly (by the Mayor) self-appointed chairman Paul Warfield, who she did not re-appoint. The Mayor reported in detail what the problems have been, and her appointments represented her remedy, but was thwarted once again by commission. (2) The commission rejected the Mayor’s request for funding of a position to serve as storm water contact for the TN environmental department, which is required to maintain certain federal environmental licenses. This new position was necessitated by commission’s cutting the Mayor’s chief of staff position from the new budget, as the storm water responsibilities had been included in that position of the Mayor’s office.
Commission’s continuing antagonism toward our very hard-working and effective Mayor continues to trump reason in their self-serving actions.