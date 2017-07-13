Anderson Commission to meet Monday

The Anderson County Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday July 17th at the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items on the agenda will be accepting the official resignation of Commissioner Myron Iwanski, who was selected last month to serve as interim Trustee following the departure of Rodney Archer, who stepped down to accept a position with a statewide organization. Two people have submitted resumes to be considered as Iwanski’s replacement on the Commission representing District 8, and they are David Mosby and Nathaniel Varner. Other nominations can be made Monday and whomever is chosen to serve will do so through August 31st, 2018.

The Commission will also take action on an operational audit of the County EMS, which is expected to help the ambulance service find ways to save money while also streamlining its operations. The deadline for companies interested in performing the audit to submit their proposals is the end of the day today (Thursday, July 13th), and at last check, two firms have submitted proposals: Washko & Associates and Fitch & Associates. Commissioners on Monday will also be tasked with selecting five people to serve on an Audit Advisory Board and voting on the recommendations of both Law Director Jay Yeager and Finance Director Natalie Erb to appoint Randy Walters as project manager. Walters, described during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting as someone with “project management expertise experience,” currently serves as assistant to the finance director.

Commissioners will also revisit issues involving a salary increase for Office on Aging & Senior Center Director Cherie Phillips and continue discussing the future of the Glen Alpine Convenience Center.

Check out the full agenda at http://www.andersontn.org/ by clicking on the “County Commission” tab at the top of the home page, selecting “Meeting Agendas & Reports,” clicking on “County Commission Agendas” and choosing Monday’s date. (July 17th).

The County Commission will meet Monday July 17th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be broadcast on ACTY, Comcast Cable channel 95, in Anderson County.