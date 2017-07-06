American Legion Post meeting July 10th

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on July 10, 2017 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include the past Flag Disposal ceremony and Auction. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.
