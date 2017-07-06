Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post meeting July 10th

American Legion Post meeting July 10th

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 37 Views

The American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 pm on July 10, 2017 at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion include the past Flag Disposal ceremony and Auction. All members, and interested Veterans are welcome to attend.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Arson charges dropped against teens connected to Gatlinburg firestorm

Knoxville attorney Greg Isaacs announced during a press conference Friday that state arson charges against …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved