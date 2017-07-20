Home / Local News / ACSD probing boat theft

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the theft of a boat in broad daylight from a home in Andersonville.

David Sharp called 911 shortly after 11:15 am on Tuesday to report the theft from the driveway of his home on Boyer Road.

He told deputies that his son had been home Tuesday morning and heard a loud vehicle pull into the driveway, but thought nothing of it, until he looked out the window less than five minutes later and saw that the boat and its trailer were gone. He called his father, who made the call to deputies.

The boat is described as a 1992-model, 17-foot Silver Tracker boat, white in color with blue stripes down the side and was on a trailer at the time of the theft.

At this time, there are no suspects but the case is being investigated by detectives with the Sheriff’s Department.

