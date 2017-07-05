ACSD investigates after home shot at

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the resident of a home on Hillvale Road called 911 Sunday night to report that someone had shot at the house.

The alleged victim told deputies that she lives above the garage of a home in the 500 block of Hillvale Road and that, at about 10:25 pm Sunday, heard four to six gunshots coming from the rear of her property, and another five to seven shots coming from a tree next to her home. She said the shooter was standing close enough to her property that she could hear the pump action on the shotgun.

The woman and her son both told investigators they believe their next-door neighbor was responsible for the gunshots.

Three cameras on the exterior of the victim’s home were found to have been damaged by gunfire, as was part of the home’s siding. The woman’s son told investigators that he had seen the neighbor walking back toward his home after the incident carrying a shotgun.

The DA’s office will be consulted to determine what charges, if any, may be filed in this case.