ACSD arrests man on warrant, new drug charges

A wanted man was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant on Sunday after a traffic stop in which he picked up new charges as well.

Anderson County Deputy Zach Bates reported that while he had been on patrol Sunday afternoon near Rocky Top, he spotted a vehicle turn from Cane Creek Road onto Lake City Highway without using a turn signal and further noted that the driver, Danny Byrge, was not wearing a seatbelt.

After pulling the vehicle over, Bates made contact with the passenger, 32-year-old James Cobey Ray Phillips. Dispatchers confirmed that Phillips was wanted out of Campbell County on an outstanding contempt of court warrant and Bates took him into custody. Bates asked Phillips if he had any drugs or other contraband on him, and Phillips said he didn’t think so but gave the deputy permission to search his pockets. In a back pocket, Bates found a clear plastic baggie with less than half a gram of a substance believed to be meth inside.

He was jailed on the warrant and also charged with simple possession of a controlled substance.