AC Mayor to address ORHS Class of ’57

(Submitted) Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank will be addressing the “ORHS Class of 57” at its monthly luncheon on August 8, 2017 at 12:30 at the Soup Kitchen Restaurant. She will provide an update on progress and accomplishments of our Anderson County Government. Everyone is invited to attend!

Mayor Frank has been our Anderson County Mayor since September 2012. She has been a strong and effective leader pursuing commercial and industrial job growth, housing development as well as supporting expansion of Veterans programs and opportunities for our citizens. She has participated in attracting and promoting Anderson County industrial job growth for about 20 years. A strong county commitment to industry and tradition of organizational partnerships has resulted in attracting or expanding 44 companies employing 4,400 people and filling 4 Anderson County Industrial Parks.

In addition, she is an advocate for every Senior Citizen and pet owner having established the first Anderson County Animal Shelter and working with Commission to bring the senior program under the county. Anderson County faces many challenges in the future, such as continued job growth, incarceration issues, prescription drug use and effective recycle operations. She also maintains a commitment to staying abreast of Department of Energy operations, and regularly participates in peer exchanges and an informational conference hosted by Energy Communities Alliance (ECA) and is committed to developing a closer Oak Ridge – Anderson County Alliance dedicated to improving our region. She also serves on the East Tennessee Council on Aging and Disability as well as many other boards and committees.

Born and raised in Anderson County, Terry is married to her husband, Lee, and has three sons and one daughter-in-law: Atticus and his wife Rachel, Davis, and Avery.

Mayor Frank will summarize for everyone her views on how we can confront a perplexing future in a cost effective way. She is a proven small business leader who has achieved more effective utilization of our tax revenues. Come and enjoy lunch, while becoming more informed about our County and its future!