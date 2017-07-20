Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Fair rolls on; Thursday brings gospel music, truck pull, Parrott Bros., more

AC Fair rolls on; Thursday brings gospel music, truck pull, Parrott Bros., more

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Thursday, July 20

*Ray Varner Ford Night*

5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
6:00pm James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Quilting & Sewing
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm – 9:30pm Gospel Music: Gateway Community Church & The Joyaires Sponsored by Clinton Drug Store/Ray Viles Jr. Used Cars
7:00pm – 11:00pm Parrott Brothers Band
7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet

General admission $5…Kids under 6 FREE…Season (weeklong) Pass $20…Pay-one-Price armband for unlimited rides on midway $20

www.andersoncountyfairtn.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD probing boat theft

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the theft of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved