AC Fair rolls on; Thursday brings gospel music, truck pull, Parrott Bros., more

Thursday, July 20
*Ray Varner Ford Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Game Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Quilting & Sewing
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm – 9:30pm
|Gospel Music: Gateway Community Church & The Joyaires Sponsored by Clinton Drug Store/Ray Viles Jr. Used Cars
|7:00pm – 11:00pm
|Parrott Brothers Band
|7:00pm
|Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
General admission $5…Kids under 6 FREE…Season (weeklong) Pass $20…Pay-one-Price armband for unlimited rides on midway $20