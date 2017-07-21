Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Fair heads into final weekend

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Anderson County Fair continues tonight (Friday July 21st), and wraps up Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.

Tonight is “Powell-Clinch Utilities District Night,” and will include nightly attractions like the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and the James Gang Amusements midway, which you can enjoy all night long with a $20 armband that gives you unlimited access to all of the rides.

Friday’s Living Heritage Demonstration will focus on crocheting and knitting.

The Sheep & Lamb Show begins at 6 pm at the Pavilion, with the nightly Tractor Parade of Power starting at 7:00. Also at 7:00, the first of two nightly cash drawings for $100 will take place with a second drawing at 9 pm. There is also a “Big Cash Giveaway” at 10 pm, sponsored Friday by Sheriff’s candidate Lewis Ridenour.

Special attractions tonight include night number two of the Truck Pull at 7:00 and live music by the Jay Eric Band.

Saturday, the final night of the Fair, is “Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP Night.”

That organization will be holding a raffle and giving away lots of neat prizes.

Saturday’s Fair lineup includes Living Heritage demonstrations of spinning and weaving, the Tractor Parade of Power, the twice nightly $100 cash giveaways and Saturday’s Big Cash Giveaway of $500, sponsored tomorrow by Sheriff’s candidate Mark Lucas.

Special Saturday attractions will include Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing at 6:30 pm and live music from 7 to 11 pm from Anderson County’s very own Russ & Becky Jeffers.

General admission tickets are $5 and kids under 6 get in free.

For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.

Friday, July 21

*Powell-Clinch Utility District Night*

5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Crocheting & Knitting
6:00pm Sheep & Lamb Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
7:00pm Jay Eric Band
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Louis Ridenour Candidate for Sheriff

Saturday, July 22

*Allies Substance Abuse Prevention Night*

5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: Spinning & Weaving, Sponsored by Clinch River Yarn
6:30pm Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing, Sponsored by SunTrust Bank
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm – 11:00pm Russ & Becky Jeffers Anderson County’s Country Band
7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY
10:00pm “BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Mark Lucas Candidate for Sherriff

Sunday, July 23

1:00pm – 2:00pm Pick up Exhibits

