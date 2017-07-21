AC Fair heads into final weekend

The Anderson County Fair continues tonight (Friday July 21st), and wraps up Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Clinton.
Tonight is “Powell-Clinch Utilities District Night,” and will include nightly attractions like the Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo and the James Gang Amusements midway, which you can enjoy all night long with a $20 armband that gives you unlimited access to all of the rides.
Friday’s Living Heritage Demonstration will focus on crocheting and knitting.
The Sheep & Lamb Show begins at 6 pm at the Pavilion, with the nightly Tractor Parade of Power starting at 7:00. Also at 7:00, the first of two nightly cash drawings for $100 will take place with a second drawing at 9 pm. There is also a “Big Cash Giveaway” at 10 pm, sponsored Friday by Sheriff’s candidate Lewis Ridenour.
Special attractions tonight include night number two of the Truck Pull at 7:00 and live music by the Jay Eric Band.
Saturday, the final night of the Fair, is “Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention–or ASAP Night.”
That organization will be holding a raffle and giving away lots of neat prizes.
Saturday’s Fair lineup includes Living Heritage demonstrations of spinning and weaving, the Tractor Parade of Power, the twice nightly $100 cash giveaways and Saturday’s Big Cash Giveaway of $500, sponsored tomorrow by Sheriff’s candidate Mark Lucas.
Special Saturday attractions will include Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing at 6:30 pm and live music from 7 to 11 pm from Anderson County’s very own Russ & Becky Jeffers.
General admission tickets are $5 and kids under 6 get in free.
For more information, visit www.andersoncountyfairtn.com.
Friday, July 21
*Powell-Clinch Utility District Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Crocheting & Knitting
|6:00pm
|Sheep & Lamb Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
|7:00pm
|Jay Eric Band
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm
|Truck Pull – Dash for Cash (2WD Stock Truck Pull, 4WD Stock Truck Pull, & Outlaw Truck Pull, Sponsored by A.S.A.P./Gary’s Body Shop/Lowes Tows/Rusty Wallace Chevrolet/Ray Varner Ford
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
|10:00pm
|“BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Louis Ridenour Candidate for Sheriff
Saturday, July 22
*Allies Substance Abuse Prevention Night*
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm
|Open Beef Show (Underwood-McRae Pavilion)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: Spinning & Weaving, Sponsored by Clinch River Yarn
|6:30pm
|Volunteer Riding Association Barrel Racing, Sponsored by SunTrust Bank
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm – 11:00pm
|Russ & Becky Jeffers Anderson County’s Country Band
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY
|10:00pm
|“BIG” CASH GIVEAWAY – $500 (must be present to win) Sponsored by Mark Lucas Candidate for Sherriff
Sunday, July 23
|1:00pm – 2:00pm
|Pick up Exhibits