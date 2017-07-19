Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Fair Day #3: Senior celebration early, kids free tonight!

Jim Harris
Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19

*Melton Heating & Air Night*

Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Kids Free Night (admission free for 15 & under)

11:30am Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment
12:00pm – 3:00pm Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making
12:30pm Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank/Apple Discount Drug
1:30pm Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office
5:00pm Gates Open
5:00pm – Close Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
6:00pm James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
6:00pm – 9:00pm Living Heritage Demonstrations: Woodcarving
7:00pm The Delta’s Band
7:00pm Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
7:00pm & 9:00pm CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
7:30pm Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) Underwood-McRae Pavillion (Rules), Sponsored by Apple Blossom Cafe

General admission $5…Kids under 6 FREE…Season (weeklong) Pass $20…Pay-one-Price armband for unlimited rides on midway $20

