AC Fair Day #3: Senior celebration early, kids free tonight!

Wednesday, July 19
*Melton Heating & Air Night*
Rogers Group/Powell-Clinch Kids Free Night (admission free for 15 & under)
|11:30am
|Gates Open/Senior Citizen Entertainment
|12:00pm – 3:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstration: 4-H Biscuit Making
|12:30pm
|Senior Citizen Day – Sponsored by The Community Bank/Apple Discount Drug
|1:30pm
|Free Ice Cream provided by Fox and Farley Law Office
|5:00pm
|Gates Open
|5:00pm – Close
|Little Ponderosa Petting Zoo sponsored by Sheriff Candidate Russell Barker
|6:00pm
|James Gang Amusement (Pay One Price for rides)
|6:00pm – 9:00pm
|Living Heritage Demonstrations: Woodcarving
|7:00pm
|The Delta’s Band
|7:00pm
|Tractor Parade of Power (Ballfield)
|7:00pm & 9:00pm
|CASH GIVEAWAY – Sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet
|7:30pm
|Corn Hole Tournament (6:00-7:00pm Registration) Underwood-McRae Pavillion (Rules), Sponsored by Apple Blossom Cafe
General admission $5…Kids under 6 FREE…Season (weeklong) Pass $20…Pay-one-Price armband for unlimited rides on midway $20