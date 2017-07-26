AC Chamber to host small business workshop

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), will host a free workshop for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to learn more about establishing a larger presence on the web. The TSBDC advises and assists small business owners and entrepreneurs across the area at no charge.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday August 8th from 8:30 to 10 am at the Anderson County Chamber office on North Main Street in Clinton. The workshop will be led by Jutta Bangs, the TSBDC Director at Roane State Community College.

The seminar will focus on planning, design, building, marketing and maintaining a website. The event is free but seating is limited and advance registration is required. Call 865-457-2559 or send an email to accc@andersoncountychamber.org.