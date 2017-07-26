Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Chamber to host small business workshop

AC Chamber to host small business workshop

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC), will host a free workshop for small business owners and entrepreneurs who want to learn more about establishing a larger presence on the web. The TSBDC advises and assists small business owners and entrepreneurs across the area at no charge.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday August 8th from 8:30 to 10 am at the Anderson County Chamber office on North Main Street in Clinton. The workshop will be led by Jutta Bangs, the TSBDC Director at Roane State Community College.

The seminar will focus on planning, design, building, marketing and maintaining a website. The event is free but seating is limited and advance registration is required. Call 865-457-2559 or send an email to accc@andersoncountychamber.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ballroom Dancing at Community Center

There will be a Band Dance at the Clinton Community Center on Thursday Jul 27th. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved