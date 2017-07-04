4th of July Central: Fireworks & fun in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge & Rocky Top

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks. But all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation’s roads. This iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk-driving crashes.

To crack down on drunk driving this Independence Day weekend, Anderson County law enforcement will be out in full force, aggressively targeting those who put lives in danger. Sheriff’s deputies will be out working to make our roadways safe.

If you’re caught driving drunk or impaired, you will be arrested. The consequences of drunk driving are that serious. Not only could you put your life and the lives of others at risk, but a DUI arrest means a loss of freedom and money, including going to jail, losing your license, and paying steep financial expenses.

This effort is supported by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

_____________________________________________________

The city of Clinton’s annual Independence Day celebration will be held next Tuesday, July 4th (Independence Day) from 5 to 10 pm at Lakefront Park.

Beginning at 5 pm, there will be a host of free activities for the whole family.

Backyard Bouncers will be on-site with all kinds of fun things fro the kids, including a bungee run, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall, a two-lane water slide, human hamster balls and much, much more, all absolutely free-of-charge. Keep in mind, though, that your child will need to get a wrist band in order to enjoy the inflatables and everything else.

Faith Promise Church is sponsoring free laser tag and a free video game truck.

Several local food vendors will be there with refreshments, including Coldwater Farms, Hibachi Truck, Honeybaked Ham Company, Pizza Express, Riverview Grille and Sweet P’s Snow Cones.

Live music will entertain the crowd from 5 pm to 9:45 pm featuring the Regular Joe Band and the Will Shepard Band, sponsored by Ray Varner Ford and the city of Clinton.

There will also be antique cars on display by members of the Clinton Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America.

The event is sponsored by: ORNL Federal Credit Union, Y-12 Federal Credit Union (Clinton Express and Clinton I-75 Branches), Regions Bank, Second Baptist Church, Anderson County Tourism, Fox Toyota Scion, Anderson Farmers CO-OP, Rusty Wallace Chevrolet, Clinton City Schools, Anderson County Chamber, Fox And Farley, Parker Transport, Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Farm Bureau-Clinton, Clinton Drug Store, Herbie Clark-State Farm, Gary Cooper Insurance, ACE Hardware of Clinton, Ray Varner Ford, Faith Promise Church-Anderson campus, Backyard Bouncers, WYSH and the city of Clinton.

WYSH’s coverage of all the fun is brought to you by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

_______________________________________________________________

The Independence Day fireworks in Oak Ridge are scheduled to start at dark, around 9:45 p.m., at Alvin K. Bissell Park on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show is sponsored by the City of Oak Ridge.

The Oak Ridge Community Band, now in its 73rd year, will perform prior to the firework.

The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating, the press release said. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas, the press release said.

What: Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Display

When: Tuesday, July 4—Music at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Where: A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers should also not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner, the press release said.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit, the release said.

For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge page on Facebook or the city’s website at www.oakridgetn.gov. You can also call the Oak Ridge Fire Department for additional information at (865) 425-3520.

____________________________________________________

The 49th Annual Norris Day will be held on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in downtown Norris. The Norris Lions Club sponsors the annual event. Fun, food, and fireworks for the entire family will be available for all who attend.

Running enthusiasts can begin the day with the Firecracker Road Run sponsored by the Norris Recreation Commission. Later the children’s Dog Show will be held o the Norris Commons, followed by the one mile Fun Run. No one will want to miss the children’s Big Wheel Race and the Decorated Bicycle Parade. The fun continues with the Three Legged Race followed by the Water Balloon Toss and the Water-ball Battles. There will be sack races and duck races, too.

One of the highlights of Norris Day is the delicious barbecue dinner served by the Norris Lions club. Barbecue pork and chicken dinners will be available in the cafeteria of the Norris Middle School from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Proceeds from the ticket sales will fund many of the community projects supported by the Norris Lions Club each year.

Stop by the booths on the Norris Commons and on the grounds of the Norris Middle School where many of our community organizations will have displays. This is an excellent way to learn more about their activities and how they serve us.

The evening program will be held in the Norris Lions Community Pavilion, starting at 6:30 pm. During the program, the Lions Honoree will be presented. The Honoree exemplifies all the best tradition of service to the community.

After the evening program a concert on the commons will be presented on the stage beside the Pavilion. Norris Day will conclude with a fireworks display on the Norris Commons, an event organized by the Norris Fire Department with funds raised by from the Norris Lions Club and from local residents.

There is no better way to spend the 4th of July than Norris Day!

______________________________________________________

The City of Rocky Top presents its 1st Annual 4th of July Bash in Memory of Tiny Houck. Tiny Houck was the Recreation Department Head for many years and just recently passed away in August of 2016.

Every year the 4th of July has been an event that he would strive to perfect for kids of all ages. It is with great pleasure that the City honor Tiny for his outstanding work with a July 4th event in his memory.

This year, Rock Top hopes to bring the community together for a day filled with joy and excitement. They will have 2 bounce houses, 2 water slides, 1 obstacle course, a rock wall, 4 euro bungees (trampoline), petting zoo, pony rides, cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn…all for FREE. Plus, stars like Spider Man, Captain America and Rocky Top’s own Homegrown Elvis will make appearances.

There will also be food vendors and live musical entertainment.

They will kick the day off with a kids parade. The kids can decorate bicycles, scooters, strollers, wagons, wheelchairs, or just simply march through the parade to the ball field. Registration for the Kids’ Parade begins at 1 pm in the parking lot of Sun Trust Bank and kids will march down Main Street to the Ball field, where they can play the rest of the day away.

At City Hall there will be a Car & Motorcycle Show from 2:00-8:00. To participate, it’s $15 per motorcycle and $25 per car. Registration will end on June 12th.

Fireworks begin at 10 pm.

If you have any questions please call 865-426-2838 or visit www.cityofrockytoptn.com.

____________________________________________________________

Road construction won’t slow motorists across Tennessee over the July 4th holiday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th through 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5th to provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers.

“We anticipate Tennessee’s interstates and state routes will be especially busy this July 4th holiday,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “To help those traveling in Tennessee reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures for this holiday travel period.”

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects. While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers may be on site in construction zones and reduced speed limits in work zones will still be in effect. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

AAA projects a record breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel this Independence Day weekend, an increase of 1.3 million more than last year. Over 37 million will travel by automobile. In Tennessee, AAA estimates over 872,000 will travel during the holiday, with over 782,000 driving to their destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don’t want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We’re asking you to WORK WITH US. Click on the WORK WITH US logo to learn more.