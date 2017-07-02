Home / Local News / 2 complete Court Security School

Jim Harris

(Submitted)  Deputy Joseph McCulley and Bailiff Rex Lynch have completed a Court Security School sponsored by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The course is required training for all appointed court officers. It is designed to train judges, sheriff’s, county administrators, county commissioners, district attorneys, bailiffs, clerks and other law enforcement personnel assigned to courthouse and courtroom security.

This 32 hour course provided training in various areas to include: Nature of Court Security Threats, Legal Issues in Court Security, Security Planning Procedures and Architectural Considerations, High Risk Trials, Weapons and Bombs, Protection of Personnel at Risk, Sequestered Juries and Public Information and Media, Defensive Tactics, Weapon Retention, and Scenario Based Training.

Deputy McCulley is following in his father’s footsteps as a court security officer. He is the son of Corporal John McCulley who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Bailiff Lynch serves in General Sessions Court for Judge Don Layton.

