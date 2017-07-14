Smokies walk off for second night in a row

(Tennessee Smokies) For the second consecutive night Tennessee won in walk-off fashion with two outs in the bottom of the 11th. Yasiel Balaguert was the hero on Thursday night, hitting a RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat the BayBears 5-4.

After Mobile jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the second, Tennessee struck back with three in the bottom half of the inning. Both Erick Castillo and Andrew Ely drove in runs on a pair of RBI singles. Balaguert went on to hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third, his 10th of the season, tying the game at 4-4. The Smokies’ first baseman would finish 3-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Trevor Clifton received the start for the Smokies, pitching five innings. Clifton allowed four runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. Brad Markey and Daury Torrez saw action in relief, combining to pitch five scoreless innings and shutting down the BayBears. Steve Perakslis would close out the game in the 11th inning, picking up his second win of the season.

The Smokies are back in action tonight against the BayBears. Game two of the five-game series is set for 7 p.m. ET.