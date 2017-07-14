Home / Obituaries / Anthony “Tony” Viles, age 53 of Clinton

Anthony “Tony” Viles, age 53 of Clinton

Anthony “Tony” Viles, age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, July 12.  Tony was an avid sports fan and spent some of his happiest days on the softball field.

He is proceeded in death by

Wife:  Suzanne Viles

Parents:  Ray and Caroline Viles

He is survived by:

Sons: Alex and Kobe

Brother:  Perry and wife Laura Viles

Sister:  Robin and husband Jimmy Prater

Nieces and Nephews:  Allison, Bo, Morgan, and Casey

Great nieces:  Caroline and Emerson

Faithful Friends:  John Miller and Bill Davis

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 6:00 – 7:00 P.M. with the service following. Services will be held at Blowing Springs Baptist Church.  Pastor David White will be officiating.

 

