XFS: Larson wins at Dover

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

(MRN) Monster Energy Series drivers continue to dominate the first half of the 2017 X-finity Series with victories now in nine of the first eleven races – including Kyle Larson’s win on Saturday. His Number-42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet started from the pole, won the opening stage and led a race-high 137 laps – including the final fifty-four trips around the one-mile concrete oval. Ryan Blaney finished second, one-point-one seconds behind, and Daniel Suarez ran third – giving Cup Series competitors the top three spots. Rookie Cole Custer grabbed fourth place with Ryan Reed completing the top five.

It’s Larson’s eighth career win and third season, giving Chevrolet its first victory in the track’s spring X-finity Series race since 2009.

William Byron finished sixth and collected a one hundred thousand-dollar bonus as the highest-placed eligible driver in the final round of this year’s “Dash-4-Cash” promotion.

Top 10 Finishers in the OneMain Financial 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Larson (Pole) 137

2. Ryan Blaney (2) 28

3. Daniel Suarez (3) 19

4. Cole Custer (R) (14) —

5. Ryan Reed (17) 5

6. William Byron (R) (8) —

7. Elliott Sadler (9) —

8. Darrell Wallace Jr. (18) 7

9. Matt Tifft (R) (6) —

10. Ty Dillon (11) –

Unofficial Point Standings – After 11 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 375 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 363 -12

3. William Byron (R) 318 -57

4. Darrell Wallace Jr. 291 -84

5. Daniel Hemric 283 -92

6. Ryan Reed 270 -105

7. Brennan Poole 263 -112

8. Matt Tifft (R) 255 -120

9. Michael Annett 248 -127

10. Cole Custer (R) 242 -133

