XFS: Keselowski passes Larson late for win at Pocono

(MRN) Brad Keselowski stalked race leader Kyle Larson down the stretch on Saturday at Pocono Raceway and made his move on the last lap, charging into the lead and taking the checkered flag for his thirty-fifth career victory and first this season. Monster Energy Series drivers continue to dominate the first half of the 2017 X-finity Series with wins now in ten of the first twelve races. Keselowski’s margin of victory over runner-up Justin Allgaier was sixty-one one-hundredths of a second. Larson took third place with Elliott Sadler and Daniel Suarez completing the top five. Keselowski started eighth, won each of the first two stages and led a race-high twenty-nine laps.

Pole winner Kyle Benjamin led three times for twenty-eight laps en route to his sixteenth-place finish.

Cole Custer was the highest-finishing rookie, in seventh place.

The race included twelve lead changes among just six drivers: Keselowski, Allgaier, Larson, Suarez, Custer and Benjamin.

Top 10 Finishers in the Pocono Green 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brad Keselowski (8) 29

2. Justin Allgaier (4) 13

3. Kyle Larson (6) 15

4. Elliott Sadler (18) —

5. Daniel Suarez (7) 1

6. Brendan Gaughan (11) —

7. Cole Custer (R) (3) 14

8. Ty Dillon (15) —

9. Daniel Hemric (R) (2) —

10. Matt Tifft (R) (31) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 12 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Justin Allgaier 409 —-

2. Elliott Sadler 408 -1

3. William Byron (R) 347 -62

4. Darrell Wallace Jr. 321 -88

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 314 -95

6. Ryan Reed 296 -113

7. Brennan Poole 291 -118

8. Matt Tifft (R) 284 -125

9. Cole Custer (R) 280 -129

10. Michael Annett 272 -137