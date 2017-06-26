XFS: Byron tallies first career win at Iowa

(MRN) Two of NASCAR’s young, rising stars shone brightly in the Midwest this weekend including 19-year-old William Byron, who notched his first career victory Saturday night at Iowa Speedway. Just twenty-four hours earlier, John Hunter Nemechek – who celebrated his 20th birthday earlier this month – tamed Iowa’s seven-eighths-mile oval for his second straight win in the Camping World Truck Series. Byron got the best of Ryan Sieg on the night’s final restart Saturday and won the race to the checkered flag by one-point-one seconds. Tyler Reddick grabbed third place and Ross Chastain finished fourth. Dakoda Armstrong completed the top five and in the process, strengthened his hold on what would be the final playoff spot with twelve races remaining in the regular season … Iowa native Michael Annett, whose hometown is Des Moines, finished sixth after celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday.

Top 10 Finishers in the American Ethanol 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. William Byron (R) (6) 78

2. Ryan Sieg (22) —

3. Tyler Reddick (15) —

4. Ross Chastain (14) —

5. Dakoda Armstrong (7) —

6. Michael Annett (20) —

7. Jeremy Clements (18) —

8. Elliott Sadler (4) —

9. Justin Allgaier (5) 5

10. Garrett Smithley (31) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 14 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 502 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 477 -25

3. William Byron (R) 445 -57

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 356 -146

5. Ryan Reed 347 -155

6. Brennan Poole 336 -166

7. Cole Custer (R) 322 -180

8. Darrell Wallace Jr. 321 -181

9. Matt Tifft (R) 310 -192

10. Michael Annett 304 -198