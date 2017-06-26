Home / Local Sports / XFS: Byron tallies first career win at Iowa

XFS: Byron tallies first career win at Iowa

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(MRN) Two of NASCAR’s young, rising stars shone brightly in the Midwest this weekend including 19-year-old William Byron, who notched his first career victory Saturday night at Iowa Speedway. Just twenty-four hours earlier, John Hunter Nemechek – who celebrated his 20th birthday earlier this month – tamed Iowa’s seven-eighths-mile oval for his second straight win in the Camping World Truck Series. Byron got the best of Ryan Sieg on the night’s final restart Saturday and won the race to the checkered flag by one-point-one seconds. Tyler Reddick grabbed third place and Ross Chastain finished fourth. Dakoda Armstrong completed the top five and in the process, strengthened his hold on what would be the final playoff spot with twelve races remaining in the regular season … Iowa native Michael Annett, whose hometown is Des Moines, finished sixth after celebrating his 31st birthday on Friday.

Top 10 Finishers in the American Ethanol 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. William Byron (R) (6) 78

2. Ryan Sieg (22) —

3. Tyler Reddick (15) —

4. Ross Chastain (14) —

5. Dakoda Armstrong (7) —

6. Michael Annett (20) —

7. Jeremy Clements (18) —

8. Elliott Sadler (4) —

9. Justin Allgaier (5) 5

10. Garrett Smithley (31) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 14 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 502 —-

2. Justin Allgaier 477 -25

3. William Byron (R) 445 -57

4. Daniel Hemric (R) 356 -146

5. Ryan Reed 347 -155

6. Brennan Poole 336 -166

7. Cole Custer (R) 322 -180

8. Darrell Wallace Jr. 321 -181

9. Matt Tifft (R) 310 -192

10. Michael Annett 304 -198

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS seeks alumni contact info

Clinton High School is compiling a comprehensive alumni list for all classes from 1950 thru …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved