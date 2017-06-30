Home / Local Sports / World Series MVP Zobrist rehabbing with Smokies

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies)  He’s a world series MVP, resides in Franklin, Tennessee, and for now, Ben Zobrist is a member of the Tennessee Smokies. The Chicago Cubs utility man and 12 year Major League veteran will rehab with the Smokies beginning Thursday against the Jackson Generals.

Zobrist is the second Chicago Cubs member to join the Smokies this season. Brett Anderson was the first Cubs player to suit up for the Smokies the last series in Mobile.

Zobrist was awarded World Series MVP last year after batting 10-for-28 with two doubles and a triple, hitting .357/.419/.500. The career .264 hitter was batting .223 the last time he suited up for the Chicago Cubs back on June 13. This will be the first time Zobrist has joined the Smokies for a rehab stint.

